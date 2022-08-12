LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Trappers Association’s annual Sportsmen’s Rendezvous starts today and runs through Sunday at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.
“The Sportsmen’s Rendezvous has been organized and hosted by the CCTA for over 40 years, and has become one of the largest locally run sportsmen’s conventions in the Eastern U.S.,” said Brian Davis, treasurer of the group.
“Over 70 vendors specializing in trapping, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor related products typically attend the event each year, including many well known trapping supply dealers from around the country,” Davis added.
Last year, more than 2,500 attended the Rendezvous. There is a $5 daily attendance fee, with those 16 and under admitted free. Camping is also available for $30 for electric sites and $15 for tents.
The Rendezvous grounds will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
CCTA member David Allen will present a trapping demonstration during the NYSA Trapper Certification, Davis said.
“Many of these vendors, as well as other outdoor experts, such as Mike Wilhite of the Trapper’s Post Magazine, generously take the time to give presentations and demonstrations on trapping, hunting, and other outdoor activities. They also donate goods which are sold at an auction on Saturday night of the event to help support the efforts of the Association.”
NYS Trapper Training Certification will be offered on Saturday at the Rendezvous for those interested in obtaining a NYS trapping license. Pre-registration for the trapper training program is required through the NYS DEC website.
The Cattaraugus County Trappers’ Association was formed around 1980 when several trappers from the county joined together for the purpose of protecting and promoting the sport of trapping, Davis said.
“Thanks to the dedicated effort of over 150 members from Cattaraugus County and surrounding areas, the Association has grown into the successful organization that it remains to this day,” he explained.
“The primary goal of the CCTA was, and continues to be, to educate and inform elected officials and the general public about the importance of trapping as the most effective tool for proper management of furbearing wildlife,” Davis said.
“The Sportsmen’s Rendezvous is the primary fundraising activity for the CCTA each year,” Davis said. Other activities include an annual fur auction, usually held in mid-February, and attendance at other outdoor shows and county fairs each year to promote the organization, and the sport of trapping.
Funds raised by these events are used primarily to support public information and education activities. Programs that the CCTA has supported include sponsoring kids to attend DEC Conservation Camp and the Trapper’s Camp at Camp Rushford, Cattaraugus County and NYS Envirothon and 4-H programs in Cattaraugus County and other surrounding counties.
The CCTA also funds a scholarship for students looking to enroll in college to study a natural resource conservation discipline such as fish and wildlife management, ecology, and environmental science.