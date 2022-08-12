Annual Sportsmen's Rendezvous opens today at county fairgrounds

One of the vendors at the 2017 Sportsmen’s Rendezvous at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald file photo

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Trappers Association’s annual Sportsmen’s Rendezvous starts today and runs through Sunday at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.

“The Sportsmen’s Rendezvous has been organized and hosted by the CCTA for over 40 years, and has become one of the largest locally run sportsmen’s conventions in the Eastern U.S.,” said Brian Davis, treasurer of the group.

