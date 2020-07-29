OLEAN — Leadership Cattaraugus and Leadership Allegany will host their 2020 Leadership Summit virtually.
The Southern Tier Virtual Leadership Summit is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 6.
Trent Booth will lead an online Appreciative Inquiry session titled “Leadership During Challenging Times” to help leaders explore what positives and common scenarios have emerged during these unprecedented times.
Registration is free and open through Wednesday by visiting https://forms.gle/A5FcnBVgQmPBuUYD8.
Registrants will be emailed the Zoom link and password once they have registered.
Booth is the training and leadership development manager at Vector Marketing Corporation, where he has worked as a speaker, coach and facilitator for more than 27 years. His mission is to encourage, inspire and equip leaders to become the best-version-of-themselves. He has studied leaders from all walks of life, particularly in the context of direct sales and executive leadership.
Over the past 13 years, his work as mentor and coach has been a catalyst for dozens of clients seeking personal and professional transformation. Many have become outliers in their particular field, experiencing lasting breakthroughs and more satisfying lives.
The program will feature break-out rooms to encourage participation and networking. The Zoom room will open at 9 a.m. with the summit getting underway by 9:15 a.m.
For the past six years, Leadership Allegany and Leadership Cattaraugus have co-sponsored a summer leadership summit.