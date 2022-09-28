Annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show set at Rock City Park this weekend

Cindi Smith, who owns Rock City Park with her husband Dale, examines a piece of agate on sale at the Rock City Park Gift Shop. This weekend is the park’s 14th annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

KNAPP CREEK — Owners Dale and Cindi Smith look forward to the annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show and think it is a good fit with Rock City Park.

The 14th annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show will be held at Rock City Park Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, which includes Rock City Park’s extensive trails among the enormous rock formations. Children 12 and under are free.

