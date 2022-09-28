Annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show set at Rock City Park this weekend

KNAPP CREEK — Owners Dale and Cindi Smith look forward to the annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show and think it is a good fit with Rock City Park.
The 14th annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show will be held at Rock City Park Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5, which includes Rock City Park’s extensive trails among the enormous rock formations. Children 12 and under are free.
Cindi said Wednesday that about a dozen vendors are expected to set up inside a large open area in the gift shop building.
One vendor whom she calls “Rock Guy” sets up outside the shop. He’s also known as the Barefoot Mailman because he’s a retired mailman and he doesn’t wear shoes.
Dale Smith will fire up his cider press and distribute sample glasses of his homemade cider to visitors again this year.
A food truck, Larry’s Food Wagon of Kill Buck will be parked outside the gift shop, cooking a wide variety of foods.
Fall is always a pretty time of year with visitors stopping to browse the gift shop or walk the trails, but a couple of thousand people will visit this weekend for the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show, the Smiths said. The leaves along the trails are getting more colorful by the day.
Cindi said this marks the 20th year since they bought Rock City Park, and one of their first tasks was to build an addition to the existing gift shop. “The back wall has displays that are all about the park,” she said.
The latest additions to that wall are the letters from the Market Basket sign from the former grocery chain headquarters on East State Street in Olean.
There’s also a “Bigfoot” wall where she said she sells a lot of merchandise.
“People love rocks and gemstones,” Cindi said. “One vendor sells rocks with geodes inside. People buy the rock and he splits it right in front of them.” The result is two pieces of rock with crystals inside.
Dale and Cindi decided to stock minerals and gems in the Rock City Park gift shop after seeing a display in Erie, Pa.
“The shop could accommodate the gems and minerals and it adds interest to people coming to the park,” Cindi said. Visitors come from a large number of states and a growing number of countries.
Many of the visitors to the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show are repeat customers, Dale observed.
Vendors will begin setting up Friday morning and the doors will open at 10 o’clock Saturday morning.
“It’s cozy up here and Dale makes the cider right our where people can see him,” she said. Our grandkids love to help too. It’s a family affair.”