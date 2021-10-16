Annual Election Day luncheon postponed again due to COVID-19

The annual Election Day luncheon Cattaraugus County politicians have attended for 72 years has been canceled again this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
James J. Snyder of Olean, the former Cattaraugus County Legislature chairman and co-chairman of the long-running luncheon designed to cool political tempers, announced Friday it would be canceled for a second year due to the coronavirus.
Snyder said the surge of the delta variant meant the luncheon won’t be held until November 2022.
Snyder and former Family Court Judge Michael Nenno, both friends of the founders of the luncheon — Vincent Letro, a funeral director, alderman and county legislator; restaurateur Patsy Piccioli; and Bert Freed, a Buffalo News reporter — have kept the tradition going after their deaths.
In recent years, the luncheon has been held at Moonwinks in Cuba. Previously, it had been held at Quinto’s Restaurant, Bartlett Country Club and the Castle.
Usually, between 50 and 60 politicians gathered to bury the hatchet after a hard-fought campaign, shake hands and resume their friendship.
One fly in the ointment that has dogged the luncheon in past years has been that it is by invitation and men only. There is a discussion and a vote each year on a motion whether to invite women each year.
Snyder, in his remarks, usually laments his narrow loss to John Ash in the 1993 campaign for Olean mayor. There is also recognition of those attendees who have passed away in the ensuing year.
Several years ago, the late George Peters of Randolph, a former deputy Social Services commissioner and deputy administrator, recalled the reason the luncheons began in the first place. It was because the bars were closed and there was nowhere to get a drink.
In recent years, a nephew of Letro, Francis Letro of Buffalo, has attended the luncheon and has expressed thanks to Snyder, Nenno and those attending for keeping it going.
Snyder, who has been in some bruising political fights besides the 1993 mayoral campaign, sums it up: “Let bygones be bygones.”