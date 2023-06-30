Annual Bonafest is July 7 at Allegany Fireman's Park

ALLEGANY — The roots of Bonafest, the annual fundraiser for St. Bonaventure Church of Allegany, go back more than 100 years.
Father Michael Reyes, pastor and church administrator who came to the parish from New York City last August, is overseeing volunteers planning for the 2023 Bonafest on July 7 at Allegany Fireman’s Park. He said the first mention of an annual church fundraiser was in 1917 when the parish was at St. Bonaventure University and the event was called the Church Bazaar.
“It was a three-day event at the old Butler Gym,” Reyes told the Olean Times Herald Thursday. “The Frasciscn spirituality has been with this church since the beginning.”
Bonafest has been pared down to one day, but it remains the parish’s biggest fundraiser. “It’s very important,” Reyes said, adding that he’s asked the sisters at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse to pray for good weather that day.
The chicken barbecue is always a big draw. The dinners must be pre-ordered at the parish office or after weekend Masses. The cost is $13.
Reyes has been pastor at St. Bonaventure Church for the past 11 months and this will be the first Bonafest he’s overseen.
He’s not unfamiliar with Bonafest, however, as he was a student intern at the church in 2010 when Father Richard Husted was pastor.
“It’s always been a way of bringing people together,” Reyes said. “It’s a way of strengthening the church.” Reyes was able to check off another item on his bucket list by being on the Bonafest souvenir t-shirt. They are available at the parish office.
“My goal in life as a friar was to be on the Bonafest t-shirt,” he chuckled.
A painter, Reyes, has donated two of his paintings to one of the Bonafest raffles.
Volunteers under the direction of chairman Kim Ayers have been planning Bonafest for some time, Reyes said. “They are doing all the work,” he said. “I stand back and watch them make magic,” he said of the volunteers.
“I’m really humbled by the kindness and generosity of my parishioners,” Reyes said. “I want the volunteers to have fun as well and enjoy each others company” while they are working.
There will be games for kids and adults, the Art Van from St. Bonaventure University’s Regina Quick Center for the Arts will be there and there will be raffle baskets and a $5,000 prize raffle.
Besides the chicken barbecue, volunteers will be serving up pizza, Italian sausage and other foods.
Live music will be performed by Generations from 4:45-6:45 p.m., and by Sticktights from 7 to 10 o’clock.
Until 2019, when Bonafest was held at Firemen’s Park, it had been held at the church grounds. There was a one-year hiatus in 2020 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.