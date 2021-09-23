ANGELICA — “The end of the Civil War was near when quite accidentally a hero who sneezed abruptly turned a retreat into victory.”
Well, it may not exactly have been the scenario of the sitcom “F-Troop” but like last year the annual Civil War reenactment in Angelica was close to not happening this year as well, until organizers redoubled their efforts. The annual event will take place this weekend in the historic village.
Earlier in the summer, the event was in doubt, according to many citizens in Angelica, but Terry Parker, one of the founders, rallied the support he needed, and the event will take place, although slightly altered for safety precautions. While many of the events are for the re-enactors only, there are still many opportunities for the public to learn about life during the Civil War and at the same time enjoy the fresh vegetables, flowers, and crafts of Saturday’s Farmer’s Market. The park market will also provide the opportunity to purchase Civil War memorabilia at the Sutler’s market.
The event is put together under the purview of Parker, himself a re-enactor, with the help of the re-enactors from the 136th New York Volunteer Infantry (the Ironclads) Venturing Crew 7136. The event began in 2004 as a program for the Allegheny Highlands Council Boy Scout Fall Camporee that was held at the fairgrounds in Angelica.
Around 2007 it became a full-fledged reenactment and moved from the fairgrounds to Park Circle, Main Street, and the old school grounds. The historic Main Street buildings served as a nearly perfect backdrop for the costumed re-enactors as they camp, stroll the streets, and engage in fierce battles.
The local scouting council again will participate but in a far more limited capacity due to its own restrictions. There will not be any school day activities for local school districts as in the past, due to coronavirus restrictions. The Scouts will still be present for education stations on Saturday morning with some restrictions on activities. The scouts will not hold their own battle this year, as well.
The event will get started for the public at 9 a.m. Saturday with living history camps on Main Street. At 10:30 a.m. the Gettysburg Address is scheduled in Park Circle. At 1 p.m. the first of the weekend’s battle reenactments will take place on Main Street followed by women re-enactors parading through town as they go to their annual tea.
At 3:30 p.m. there will be a battle on the old school athletic fields. At 7:30 p.m. a dance is scheduled in the Grange Hall.
On Sunday there will be a parade at noon along Main Street followed by the Gettysburg Address at 1 p.m. in the Park Circle gazebo. At 2 p.m. there will be a battle on Main Street. The event closes to the public at 4 p.m.
For more information visit www.one360hny.com or email crew7136@yahoo.com.