ANGELICA — Angelica Community Radio, a non-profit radio station, will present a professional touring production of Shakespeare’s classic play.
The event is set for July 31 at 3 p.m. in Angelica’s Park Circle and is made possible with funding obtained by ACR for the benefit of its community. Shake on the Lake’s professional actors delight audiences through intimate shows performed in daylight inspired by Elizabethan staging practices.
Shake on the Lake has produced live, outdoor, professional performances of William Shakespeare’s plays since 2012, and this summer SOTL returns to live touring for the first time since 2019, with its own unique outdoor staging of the tragic Scottish play, MXBETH.
“By the pricking of the thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” Once upon a dreary heath in Scotland, three ‘weird sisters’ conjure a prophecy that predicts Macbeth will ascend to the throne of Scotland. How far will the war-torn general go to see the prophecy come true? A bloodbath and consequent civil war swiftly take Macbeth and Lady Macbeth into the realms of paranoia, madness, and to the mouth of death.
Bring a lawn chair and a friend and immerse yourself in the world of William Shakespeare in SOTL’s fast, fun, and physical style of performance, featuring live music and a professional cast of artists. Designed & staged for Shakespeare newbies and Bard aficionados alike! Appropriate for all audiences. Approx. Running Time: 90 minutes with no intermission. All shows begin with live pre-show music. You are not late if you hear music! In case of inclement weather, the show will go on – at the Angelica Free Library. For more information, contact Angelica Community Radio at info@wraq.org, or call 585-466-5031.
This project is made possible with funds from the Allegany County Area Foundation and from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Arts Council for Wyoming County.