Angelica Civil War Weekend

Union Army reenactors fire during a previous Angelica Civil War Weekend event as a Confederate reenactor pretends to be a casualty.

ANGELICA — Less than a month before the streets of Angelica were to fill with men in blue and gray, the 19th Angelica Civil War Reenactment has been canceled over the state’s new gun law.

Officials with the event posted on Facebook that participants could face felonies for participation due to classifications of “sensitive areas” in the new law.

