Angee's Resturant

Angee’s Resturant at 475 N. Union St. in Olean.

 Angee’s

OLEAN — Through an online poll and the committee email votes, the Santa Claus Lane committee has announced the 2023 ornament will be of Angee’s Restaurant.

Angee’s, one of four potential honorees, secured 43% of the vote. Jim’s Park n’ Shop brought 34% of votes while the Old Library and Olean Medical Group received 15% and 8%, respectively.

