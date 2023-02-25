OLEAN — Through an online poll and the committee email votes, the Santa Claus Lane committee has announced the 2023 ornament will be of Angee’s Restaurant.
Angee’s, one of four potential honorees, secured 43% of the vote. Jim’s Park n’ Shop brought 34% of votes while the Old Library and Olean Medical Group received 15% and 8%, respectively.
According to the restaurant’s history on the Angee’s website, Libratore Angelo Fratercangelo made his journey from Italy to America in 1904 and, like most Italian immigrants, could not speak English when he arrived.
However, he successfully made his mark in the restaurant business. With the help of his son Nicky, Libratore opened a restaurant in 1948 at 475 N. Union St. Some 75 years later, Angee’s remains at the same location.
Nicholas Fratercangelo, also known as “Little Nicky,” retired from his job at Clark Brothers in 1948 to assist his father in the management of the restaurant. In the early 1960s, Angelo retired and passed the restaurant on to Nicky.
For the next 25 years, Nicky added a personal touch that made the restaurant what it is today. From the introduction of pizza to his trademark white shirts, Nicky’s ideas and ideals made Angee’s a favorite meeting and eating place for the hometown crowd.
Nicky retired in the 1980s. His retirement came partly due to ill health, but mostly because he wanted to see his sons carry on a part of his life that he loved so much. Nicky passed away in February 1998, but up until a week before his death, you could find him every morning at the front table visiting with old friends and making new ones.
Angelo L. Fratercanglo is Nicky’s oldest son who worked at Angee’s for 14 years. In 1988, he left the business to pursue another career, passing daily restaurant operations to his younger brother, Anthony.
After Anthony Fratercangelo took over Angee’s in 1988, he made his mark by giving the restaurant a new look — a remodeled dining room, enlarged kitchen and expanded menu brought a new generation of loyal Angee’s patrons.