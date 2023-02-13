After placing him on paid administrative leave in September, the Andover Central School District board has officially parted ways with Derek Schuelein as superintendent.
In a statement emailed to the Times Herald Monday morning, board president Brian Perkins said the board approved a separation agreement with Schuelein during a special meeting Thursday night. Part of the agreement included Schuelein's resignation, which took effect Friday.
"As districts evolve, differences sometimes emerge regarding the priorities for how best to advance a school's mission," Perkins said in the statement. "This occurred between the board and the superintendent. After considerable reflection and amicable discussions, both parties have agreed to a mutual separation. The board would like to thank Dr. Schuelein for his service to the district and his commitment to our students, and we wish him the best as we both move forward."
During the Thursday meeting, the board named David Hanks interim superintendent. Hanks had been serving as acting superintendent.
As was the case in September, no details regarding the differences that arose between Schuelein and the board were disclosed. In a notice sent out Sept. 9, the board stated:
“The Andover Central School Board of Education has placed Superintendent Dr. Derek Schuelein on paid administrative leave, effective immediately. The board will not comment any further out of respect to the confidentiality of employees and ongoing personal matters."
Schuelein was hired in the summer of 2021, agreeing to a three-year contract paying him a $135,000 salary the first year, ending Aug. 13, according to The Evening Tribune of Hornell.
He was serving as the principal of Rye High School on Long Island before taking the superintendent’s in Andover.
Schuelein holds a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Pennsylvania State University. He has a master's degree in social studies education from CUNY Lehman College and he earned his doctorate in education is from Manhattanville College.