WELLSVILLE — The Jones Memorial Family Practice office in Andover will be relocated June 26 to the newly renovated space at 13 Main St.
Patients will be welcomed at the new office beginning June 27.
For more than a year crews have been working to transform half of the former Maier’s Market building into a modern 3,800-square-foot medical office. The new location has six exam rooms, a separate treatment room, a blood draw station, and offices to support three providers.
“One of the hospital’s goals is to expand the available healthcare services for residents in Andover and the surrounding community,” said Jim Helms, CEO at Jones, noting that the area is an important population center in eastern Allegany County. “Access to care is so important and this expanded office not only solidifies our commitment to providing the best quality healthcare close to home, but will allow us to bring in other specialty providers to consult and treat patients there in the future.”
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Aug. 2 at the new office. All are welcome to meet the providers and tour the new space.