OLEAN — For the past few decades, Rev. Stephen Richard came to know Della Moore through articles in the Olean Times Herald that chronicled her work on the African American Center for Cultural Development.
Richard, his wife, Dawn, and the congregation at Chenunda Creek Fellowship Church in Andover recently decided to help Moore raise additional money for the building fund at the Center by offering to conduct a Brick Oven Pizza fundraiser.
The fundraiser will be held in the parking lot of Bethany Lutheran Church at 6 Leo Moss Drive Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. or until sold out. The cost for the 9-inch pies is $5 for cheese pizza and $6 for pepperoni and cheese pizza. Soda pop and water will also be available for $1 each. Pizzas will be baked in a brick oven at the event.
The event will be conducted by Richard, his wife, Dawn, and members of his congregation.
“Pastor Steph reached out to me and said that he and his church would like to help us in our effort to raise much-needed funds for our Center, so we have been working toward this Saturday’s event,” Moore said, noting the Center’s chairperson and board member, Teresa Piccirrilo, has organized the event with the church to ensure it will be successful.
To comply with COVID-19 mandates, the pizza team members will wear masks and ask that customers do the same.
“We are so very grateful for Pastor Steph and the members of his church for helping the Center in this way,” Moore added. “They are providing everything, as well as baking the pizzas fresh on the spot. Praise God from the bottom of our hearts for our new friends at Chenunda Creek Fellowship.”
When contacted, Richard said he is a 44-year reader of the Times Herald, therefore has seen the articles written about Moore and her community involvement over the years.
“So everything Della got into that was newsworthy, I read about,” he recalled, noting this included the beginnings of the Center, its moves through the years and the recent building project for a new home.
“In the articles, it said (Moore) is from the Philadelphia area, and during my childhood and teenage years, I grew up in the Philadelphia area,” Richard shared. “My wife and I moved to Genesee in Potter County (Pa.) in December of 1975 after I graduated from (Cheyney University of Pennsylvania) which is a historically black college.”
He said his church, which strives for peace and justice, is part of the New York State Mennonite Conference.
“We saw in the news all this (civil) unrest so we embarked on two projects,” he explained. “I asked the congregation if I could explore the idea of helping our neighbors in Olean … and the church said ‘Go ahead, see what you can work out.’”
Richard said the church also did a fundraiser for his niece who was raising money for a charter school for blacks and hispanics in Allentown, Pa. In addition, the church has conducted the brick oven pizza sales to raise funds to help the war-torn country of Syria and its people.
“We enjoy doing this, we love hauling the pizza oven over and making pizza,” he concluded.