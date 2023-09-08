Allegany State Park has an event-filled Fall season in store for park visitors.
Allegany Region Regional Director Jay G. Bailey said the first upcoming Fall event will be National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23, 2023.
“This is Allegany State Park’s 18th year participating in the nation’s largest volunteer day,” Bailey said. “Projects will be focused on the Red House side of the Park.”
This event will be held rain or shine.
Volunteers are asked to pre-register by Sept. 19th by contacting the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at (716) 354-6232 or by emailing randall.abbott@parks.ny.gov. Walk-ins may check in at Beehunter Picnic Shelter from 9-9:30 a.m. A picnic lunch will be provided for volunteers at 3 p.m.
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest one-day event designed to give people a chance to give back to the public lands they love by volunteering for a few hours on a variety of service projects that enhance both the park and the visitor experience.
There are numerous volunteer projects in the works with something for everyone to participate.
Participants are asked to come dressed for the weather and expect to get dirty. To learn more about National Public Lands Day go online to www.neefusa.org/public-lands-day.
On Oct. 14, the Environmental Education team will invite visitors to look to the sky (with special glasses of course) to witness a partial solar eclipse.
Next year, when a total solar eclipse occurs on April 8, 2024, Environmental Education staff will have an eclipse watch at Camp Allegany from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
On Friday Oct, 20, the Environmental Education, Interpretation and Recreation Department will host a Spooky Family Bike Ride from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Red House picnic shelter.
“It’s a fun evening for families, with a potluck dinner, crafts, games, a costume bike ride, bat chat, costume awards, and Pinata party,” said Bailey! For more information call (716) 354-6232.
Bailey said there’s “a marked uptick in all types of traffic, from RV’s to motorcycles frequenting the roads and popular stops in the park during the Fall.
“Fall is an excellent time to camp, with Fall colors and cooler temperatures,” said Bailey. o”Our cabins and campgrounds are very popular during the fall months, especially on the long Columbus Day weekend.
While the Red House Boat House has closed for the season as well as both Beach Snack Bars, “the General Stores in Red House and Quaker will be open through the last Weekend in October, when both campgrounds close.”
Tours are planned at the Summit Fire Tower and Stone Tower on weekends through Columbus Day weekend, Bailey said. Fire Tower tours are 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stone Tower tours are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.,m.
Bailey noted that a portion of ASP Route 1 between the Red House and Quaker Run Areas has been closed due to bridge construction. “However, we hope to have this section of scenic roadway open around the time of peak fall colors,” he said.