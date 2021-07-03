EMPORIUM — The Cameron County Commissioners announced Friday that American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. — the company that bought GKN Sinter Metals in Emporium — is closing its facility within the next 12 to 18 months.{p dir=”ltr”}Andrea Knapp, a media relations official for AAM, released a short statement to The Era late Friday.{p dir=”ltr”}“AAM has made the difficult decision to consolidate operations at AAM’s Emporium Manufacturing Facility by the end 2022. All current associates will be offered positions at other AAM facilities including AAM’s Ridgway, Pa., facility. Plant officials are in communication regarding transfer logistics and timing.”
When the purchase of GKN was announced earlier this year, the plan was for American Axle to integrate the Emporium plant into its corporate structure, according to a letter circulated from American Axle to GKN’s suppliers.
Detroit-based American Axle manufactures driveline and drivetrain components and systems. The company has more than 20,000 employees at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries.
“As part of the transaction, AAM has assumed certain contracts from GKN,” the letter stated, explaining that some suppliers may be continuing their partnership with the new owners.
American Axle told suppliers, “Over the next several months changes will be made to continue this operation and ensure the business is profitable and stable,” but the company did not explain what changes could be coming.
The closure of the plant was not expected.
The commissioners said Friday that they are reaching out to state and federal representatives and the Governor’s Action Team “to see what we can do for the displaced workers and how it may affect many other local businesses.”
No further information was available by Friday evening.