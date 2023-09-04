Oh, America; it seems like she was just a toddler and now she’s about to turn 250.
To commemorate the moment, the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission has launched America’s Invitation and — literally — everyone’s invited.
Organizers are searching from sea to shining sea for submissions by Americans about America.
“Whether it’s a photo from your hometown, reflections on how you want to mark this historic milestone, or a story about your family’s journey to these shores, we want you to share your point of view on what makes America, America,” said America 250 Executive Director Austin Weatherford. “In the process, you’ll give Americans a unique opportunity to learn more about each other and preserve a portrait of America at 250.”
Options to enter submissions are as varied as the people who submit them. Share photos, videos, artwork, letters, emails, songs, poems, social media or other reflections by visiting america250.org and clicking Share Your Story.
“In less than 30 seconds, you can add your voice to our nation’s shared history as we honor our past, document our present and embrace our future, together,” Weatherford said.
“From Fairbanks to Philadelphia, people have already started sharing what America means to them. We’ve heard about their pride in their communities, culture and experiences — but if we are going to create the most inclusive commemoration in our history, we need to hear from more of you. By submitting you will help ensure that Americans from every walk of life are a part of our shared history.”
With 2 years and 10 months to go, states across the union are joining the national effort to celebrate the semiquincentennial in 2026 by establishing their own commissions, Maine and Delaware being the most recent.
Rosie Rios, chair of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, said, “America’s 250th anniversary is about more than reflecting on our past, it’s about honoring the contributions of individuals who built this country, the innovations than put this country on the map and a man on the moon, and imagining what the next 250 years might look like for our children and the generations to come.”
Sign up for email updates, submit a story or just learn more about the project at america250.org/americas-invitation/