SMETHPORT, Pa. — Classes to acquire an amateur radio license will begin this March at the McKean County Department of Emergency Services, 17175 Route 6, Smethport.

Classes are for the technician class license, the first level of amateur radio license. Sessions run 1-4 p.m. Sundays, March 13, 20 and 27 and April 3 and 10.

The license test will be held in the same location on April 24. Testing that day will also be available for people wanting to earn a general or expert class license.

The class will use the Gordon West Technician 2018-2022 manual. The manual may be ordered from https://www.w5yi.org/catalog_details.php?pid=79&amp;sort=5. Cost is $24.95.

Registration is appreciated but not required. Further information is available from Bruce Manning at bmanning@zitomedia.net.

