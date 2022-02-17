...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ice jams will cause flooding on some creeks and streams.
Additional flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following
counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie.
* WHEN...Until 100 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from snowmelt and rainfall.
Depending on ice behavior, any release of the ice jam could result
in sudden rises of water, leading to a rapid flooding situation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 358 PM EST, law enforcement reported high water levels on
area creeks and streams across the warned area due to the
combination of rainfall and snowmelt. Between 0.25 and 0.50
inches of rain have fallen. Rapid snowmelt is also occurring
and will add to the flooding. Ice jam flooding also remains a
concern for these areas, and may result in rapid water rises.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are
possible in the warned area. The additional rainfall will
increase flows and cause levels to rise on other creeks and
streams.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park,
Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek,
Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg,
Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake
Erie State Park.
- For more details please see
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Ice jams are unpredictable. River levels may fluctuate rapidly at
any time.
&&