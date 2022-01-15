BUFFALO — Tens of thousands of individuals are impacted by dementia every day across Western New York, including those living with a diagnosis, their care partners, and their families and friends.
Adult volunteers from all backgrounds and abilities are encouraged to learn more about the fulfilling volunteer positions offered with the Alzheimer’s Association WNY.
Among the roles is advocate. Mary Kruszynski of Clarence Center, who was named the New York State Advocate of the Month in December 2021, joined the chapter as an ambassador one year ago.
"I felt it was important to advocate after losing my mom to Alzheimer’s disease in 2020," she said. "Please consider joining me, so we can celebrate the first survivor of Alzheimer’s. I can’t do it alone."
Volunteers also help spread awareness of the chapter and its resources in every community in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
The WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association® offers dozens of free education programs focusing on research, healthy living and social activities for those living with the disease as well as support groups to provide opportunities for care partners to support and lean-on others in the same situation.
The chapter also offers a number of social programs aimed at eliminating the isolation of those living with dementia. All of these programs are free but rely on crucial support from volunteers.
For additional information, visit volunteer.alz.org or contact Courtney Sipes at CLSipes@alz.org or (716) 271-9255.