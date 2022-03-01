OLEAN — A West State Street business is planning a large addition to improve its site.
Vic Vena of Allen’s Wine and Liquor Store told the city’s planning board Monday that the firm is planning a 60-by-40 addition on the rear of the store at 1411 W. State St.
“That will allow us to widen out the aisles in the store, and help us with some square footage to improve our presentation,” Vena said. “It will allow us a little more freedom... on the buying end, it should allow us to buy more volume when we need to and not have to worry about where to set it.”
The planning board set a public hearing on the site plan for 6:30 p.m. March 14. It was not indicated if the meeting will be in person or via Zoom as it was on Monday. The board also issued a negative declaration on a mandated State Environmental Quality Review, indicating the project would not have an adverse effect on the environment or community.
Tom Barnes, chair of the board, questioned Vena on lighting planned for the project.
“Sometimes lighting can be a nuisance to a neighbor... we pay particular attention to that,” Barnes said, suggesting Vena involve his neighbor in the process. “That will go a long way to helping us determine what an appropriate solution is.”
Several other points were noted, such as a need for 10% of the project area to consist of green space, and a note from the city Department of Public Works that paved-over sidewalks along West State and South 14th streets should be converted back to concrete.
The meeting was the first held by the planning board since June 2021, Barnes said.
The planning board is tasked with several duties, including reviewing site plans for proposed developments in line with city zoning laws, and generally only meets when there is a site plan or other formal business to be discussed. The board met five times in 2021 and held two public hearings on site plans — compared to 13 meetings with 12 public hearings on site plans in 2020; and 12 meetings and five hearings in 2019.
“I think the pandemic has really curtailed the amount of building going on in the city,” Barnes said. “Now that it seems like it’s relaxing a little bit, I think we’ll have more activity.
The board also welcomed new member J.R. Bennion.