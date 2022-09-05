OLEAN — Early registrants for the Allegheny River Running Fest have until Thursday to get a discount on the half marathon, 10K and 5K runs this weekend.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Allegheny River Running Fest on Saturday morning. The fest features three races: a 5K, 10K, and half marathon starting and ending at War Veterans Park.
Register at https://alleghenyriverrunningfest.itsyourrace.com/register. Register by Thursday using code SQUIRREL10 to receive $10 off.
Participants must be at least 13 years old, and registration will continue to start time on race day. The Half Marathon will begin at 9 a.m. and is $90, the 10K at 9:15 a.m. is $65 and 5K at 9:30 a.m. costs $25 to participate. A virtual option to participate is also available. Simply run the race where you are and upload your time through Sept. 30 to receive a finishers medal.
Virtual registrants will receive our swag bag and race participant shirt but are ineligible to receive top prizes. For more information on the event please contact GOACC at (716) 372-4433.
“We are looking forward to bringing this race to our area for the third year in a row and hoping that the newly added 5K distance will bring even more people out to enjoy the event,” said Erica Dreher, the Chamber GOACC member services manager. “The 5K loop runs through Downtown Olean and should allow for a quick paced run. The 10K and Half Marathon distances offer the runner a bit more of a challenge and either option takes you onto the picturesque Allegheny River Trail.”
“Finisher medals depicting Olean’s unofficial city mascot the squirrel will be awarded to all participants crossing the finish line,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
Trophies will be given to top female and male finishers in each event. Those participants finishing top in their age groups will be presented with a special prize also featuring the uniqueness of our community and race. The Last Acorn prize will be given out to the final registrant of the half marathon to cross the finish line.
For those who are participating in the run they can look forward to a pre run snack station sponsored by Tim Hortons. The post run refuel will be coming from Pizzaland in Portville. Four Mile Brewing Co. will be sponsoring the beer tent and is open to any ARRF attendee 21 years of age and older.
Other activities will be hosted at War Vets Park.
For the first time this year vendor Lisa Ralston of Me Life Love will be at the park offering some breathing, stretching and yoga sessions starting at 7 a.m. These sessions will be open to the public.
“You do not have to be a race participant to come down to the park on Saturday and check out the fest, stated Dreher.” Dana Boser, LMT will be in the park also offering mini massage sessions during the event.
Genesis House will be there from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with a magician and activities for the kids to enjoy. There are also two chances for kids 12-and-under to participate in the 100-yard dash fun run at 10 a.m. and noon.
“The run was a hit with kids who participated last year so we are hoping even more kids will come down and run this year. Sign-ups are day of at the park under the Chamber tent,” Dreher said.