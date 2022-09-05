Allegheny River Running Fest 2022

OLEAN — Early registrants for the Allegheny River Running Fest have until Thursday to get a discount on the half marathon, 10K and 5K runs this weekend.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Allegheny River Running Fest on Saturday morning. The fest features three races: a 5K, 10K, and half marathon starting and ending at War Veterans Park.

