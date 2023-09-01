WARREN — The U.S. Forest Service will close all-terrain vehicle and off-highway motorcycle trails on the Allegheny National Forest at the end of the day Sept. 24.
ATV/OHM trails will remain closed through the fall, with the following exceptions:
The Marienville and Timberline trails will be open for a holiday weekend to allow riders an opportunity to enjoy the autumn foliage. Trails will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 6, and close at the end of the day Oct. 9. The Timberline Trailhead will open Oct. 5 to accommodate riders camping for the weekend. The Willow Creek, Rocky Gap and Penoke Trails will remain closed.
The Tour de Forest Trail Ride, in partnership with the Marienville Volunteer Fire Department, will be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Only registered participants may ride in the event and travel is only allowed on designated event routes.
Riding the ATV/OHM trails requires a permit, which are valid through the end of the calendar year. The 2023 ATV/OHM permit cost, mail-in forms, vendors and directions for electronic submissions can be found under Recreation Passes and Permits on the forest website.
Trail conditions can be challenging, and users are encouraged to consider their skill level when evaluating whether to use any motorized trail.
Forest Service staff will monitor ATV/OHM trail conditions for potential winter use.
“We are hopeful that weather conditions with sustained cold temperatures may allow us to open some trails for winter riding,” noted Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon. Winter use of the ATV/OHM trail system requires sustained cold temperatures that freeze the trail surface and push frost into the ground.
The forest will post information on the Allegheny National Forest website and social media channels when ATV/OHM trail access changes. Check access conditions before riding.
Forest visitors are requested to practice outdoor ethics such as Leave No Trace principles and Tread Lightly. Users should employ caution when on any of the trails, as many are open for multiple uses, and you may encounter vehicles, groomers, snowshoers, skiers or hikers at any time.