FILLMORE — The Wide Awake Club Library has announced they now have mobile wifi hotspots available for patrons to check out.
Thanks to a grant from the Foundation for Southern Tier Libraries, they were able to purchase 10 hotspots, with each one having the ability to connect up to 10 wifi enabled devices at a time.
These hotspots provide free internet service as long as you are not in a “dead zone.” Ask at the library for more details.
On Aug. 27, a town-wide scavenger hunt will begin at 5:30 p.m. to mark the end of their Summer reading event. The hunt will have clues to solve at a number of different locations in the area. Sign up at the library for your starting time slot.
Memorials include those for Ed Bower, Bill Allen and Tim Worthington Jr., from Don and Karen Barber; for Demp and Barb Evans, from Warren and Connie Emerson; for Deb Michel from Lisa Bower; Erica Breuer from FCS 5th and 6th grade teachers.
Donations were gratefully received from Dee Victor Thomas Post Legion Auxiliary No. 1155.