‘What’s Your Weed?’ day at Belmont Farmers Market
BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Horticulture Program will host an eventful day of plant identification from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Belmont Farmers Market, 5429 State Route 19 North.
Led by Allegany County master gardeners, they will be examining those unwelcomed weeds that are an annual battle within the garden.
Participants are asked to please bring two different types of weeds with as much of the root attached, and soil removed, as possible. In order to help prevent them from drying out, wrap the roots in a damp paper towel and place in a plastic bag.
Contact Lynn A. Bliven, Allegany County Cooperative Extension, at (585) 268-7644 ext. 18, or lao3@cornell.edu for details or questions.