WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Town Board mandates that all employees wear face masks, and the town supervisor will brook no complaints or objections.
After receiving a complaint that town officials and employees weren’t following face mask recommendations, Supervisor Shad Alsworth laid down the law Wednesday night during a board meeting, requiring all employees to wear face masks while in close proximity to one another and especially when dealing with the public
“All employees and all those visiting town offices are required to wear face masks and I don’t care about opinions or objections,” he said. “The bottom line is we’re doing what we have to do to keep everyone safe.”
He warned there will be penalties for employees not wearing masks.
While all town officials and visitors wore masks at Wednesday’s meeting, 10 feet was also maintained between board members and those in the audience.
Alsworth also noted that all department heads have been asked to submit plans outlining how they will deal with COVID-19 infections among their staff. The plans are required by the year-end meeting on Dec. 30. He said that the most vital plans are those dealing with the highway department and the airport facility.
“Both of them are considered to be essential services,” he said.
Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold said he was has already met with the highway superintendents from nearby towns and that arrangements have been made allowing departments to fill-in in other towns when needed.
“Don’t worry,” Arnold told the board, “we’ll make sure the roads are plowed and taken care of.”
Alsworth pointed out that Councilwoman Patty Graves has been working with Emergency Services Coordinated Chris Martel on an action plan dealing with coronavirus hot spots and widespread needs should the pandemic worsen. He further expressed thanks to those volunteers who helped to deliver food and necessities to those forced to stay in their homes due to the coronavirus.
“Over 200 meals were delivered to people who couldn’t get out,” Alsworth said. Those commended for their service are Joe Lawson, Linda Gridley, Tom Miller, Dan and Carol Gardner and Jen Lanphier.
Alsworth expressed frustration concerning the budgeted cost of the fire department contract. The town board works with the village board and the fire department agreeing on a certain amount to be allocated for fire protection. However, while an amount was approved by the board in the town budget, it may not be adequate for the upcoming year.
“I thought we got this settled,” Alsworth said to village liaison Trustee Mike Roeske.
Roeske replied, “I told you it wasn’t ratified.” He explained that two fire departments out of the five serving Wellsville failed to approve the contract.
“This puts us in a precarious position going into 2021,” Alworth said.
Assuring the board, Roeske said, “The cost to the town hasn’t changed and you are still getting the services.”
Councilmen also reported that they are finalizing the contract for the town’s first solar farm and are working with historians and the hospital on an easement in Johnson Cemetery.
Last month an easement was requested for a walkway through the cemetery from UR-Jones Memorial Hospital’s new parking lot.