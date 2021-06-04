By Kathryn Ross
WELLSVILLE — The Village of Wellsville Planning Board has a new member, filling one of the recent vacancies on the panel.
Due to recent resignations from the board, whose members are appointed by Mayor Randy Shayler with trustee approval, two additional members of the board are needed to join with Steve Pettenati, who joined the board this week. In addition to Pettanati’s appointment, longtime board member Greg Gunzburger was elected to chair the board.
While the board affirmed asking the mayor what he expects from it, according to New York state the duties of a village planning board are:
• To prepare and from time to time make recommendations on a proposed comprehensive plan for the development of the village.
• To review proposals for street changes in public areas.
• To investigate and make reports relating to the planning and development of the village as it deems desirable.
• To review act on or provide advisory reports.
• To conduct a site plan review.
• To perform all other duties which may be lawfully assigned to it by the village board.
Those interested in a position on the board should contact Gunzburger at glgunz@gmail.com or text him at (724) 961-1697
The planning board recently completed and forwarded the 2021 Comprehensive Plan to the village. The new chairman suggested that from time to time over the next five years (Comprehensive Plans are required by the state every five years) the board review the plan to see what progress may or may not have been accomplished.
Gunzburger also recommended to all new members to review and become up to date on training provided by the New York State Guide for Planning Boards, saying, “We need to go back to the basics so that we all have some common ground. Taking on an issue we're not prepared for is like jumping into deep water without knowing how to swim.”
Before the meeting ended and in keeping with its duties, member
Angela Glickstein suggested that the village should create a community compost site where plant waste may be deposited, and the resulting mulch retrieved by members of the community.
Gunzburger said it was a good idea and that the board should look into it.
The board recently heard a proposal from Jones memorial hospital to alter the zoning of part of North Main Street to allow for its construction of a parking area for hospital employees. The change was approved by the village board.
However, Gunzburger suggested that the current members of the planning board are not up to date on the zoned districts in Wellsville and asked village board liaison Trustee Mike Roeske if he could provide a map of the zoning districts to the board for future reference.
Roeske said that he would.
The village planning board meets the first Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the village hall.