Local Temperatures

In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the high was 75, the low was 63 and there was 0.56 inches of precipitation.

Local Forecast

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 57. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a possible stray shower or thunderstorm and a low of 77. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 58.

National Temperatures

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday included a low of 30 at Angel Fire, N.M. The high Saturday was 122 at Death Valley, Calif.

Record Book

All-time Olean high/low: 96 in 1944, 43 in 1970 and 1988

2019 Olean high/low: 87/59

Allegheny River: 2.2 feet and rising

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,328.61 feet and rising

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 8:54 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Precipitation

June average: 4.29 in.

June to date: 4.42 in.

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2020 to date: 20.98 in.

Source: Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 4.3

Dominant pollen: Grasses

Mold level: Low

Season: Grasses

Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com

Extended forecast

Wednesday: 79/59 sun/clouds

Thursday: 82/61 sun

Friday: 85/61 sun/clouds

