Local Temperatures
In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the high was 75, the low was 63 and there was 0.56 inches of precipitation.
Local Forecast
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 57. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a possible stray shower or thunderstorm and a low of 77. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 58.
National Temperatures
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday included a low of 30 at Angel Fire, N.M. The high Saturday was 122 at Death Valley, Calif.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: 96 in 1944, 43 in 1970 and 1988
2019 Olean high/low: 87/59
Allegheny River: 2.2 feet and rising
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,328.61 feet and rising
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 8:54 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Precipitation
June average: 4.29 in.
June to date: 4.42 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2020 to date: 20.98 in.
Source: Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 4.3
Dominant pollen: Grasses
Mold level: Low
Season: Grasses
Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com
Extended forecast
Wednesday: 79/59 sun/clouds
Thursday: 82/61 sun
Friday: 85/61 sun/clouds