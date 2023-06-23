Local Temperatures
The high Wednesday was 75, the low Thursday was 54, and there was 0.1 inches of precipitation.
Local Forecast
Tonight will be partly cloudy with showers and an overnight low of 60. Saturday will be partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 72. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with thunderstorms and rain showers and a low of 60.
National Temperatures
Temperatures Thursday included a morning low of 21 near Mackay, Idaho. The high Wednesday was 116 at Cotulla, Rio Grande Village, Falcon Lake and Tahoka, all in Texas.
Olean Records
Max high/low: 95 in 1953, 36 in 1963
2022 high/low: 88/57
Allegheny River: 1.1 feet and falling
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,325.57 feet and falling
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 8:53 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 5:38 a.m.
Precipitation
June average: 4.29 in.
June to date: 1.84 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2023 to date: 15.36 in.
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 16
Dominant pollen: Grasses, ragweed, tree
Mold level: Low
Season: Grass
Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com
Extended forecast
Sunday: 77/62 thunderstorms
Monday: 78/62 thunderstorms
Tuesday: 70/57 thunderstorms