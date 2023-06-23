Local Temperatures

The high Wednesday was 75, the low Thursday was 54, and there was 0.1 inches of precipitation.

Local Forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy with showers and an overnight low of 60. Saturday will be partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 72. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with thunderstorms and rain showers and a low of 60.

National Temperatures

Temperatures Thursday included a morning low of 21 near Mackay, Idaho. The high Wednesday was 116 at Cotulla, Rio Grande Village, Falcon Lake and Tahoka, all in Texas.

Olean Records

Max high/low: 95 in 1953, 36 in 1963

2022 high/low: 88/57

Allegheny River: 1.1 feet and falling

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,325.57 feet and falling

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 8:53 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Precipitation

Trending Food Videos

June average: 4.29 in.

June to date: 1.84 in.

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2023 to date: 15.36 in.

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 16

Dominant pollen: Grasses, ragweed, tree

Mold level: Low

Season: Grass

Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com

Extended forecast

Sunday: 77/62 thunderstorms

Monday: 78/62 thunderstorms

Tuesday: 70/57 thunderstorms

Tags

Local & Social