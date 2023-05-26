Local Temperatures
The high Wednesday was 75, the low Thursday was 45, and there was no precipitation.
Local Forecast
Tonight will be clear with an overnight low of 38. Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 76. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 47.
National Temperatures
Temperatures Thursday included a morning low of 19 near Canada Creek Ranch, Mich. The high Wednesday was 105 at Rio Grande Village, Texas.
Olean Records
Max high/low: 88 in 1955, 26 in 1963
2022 high/low: 64/42
Allegheny River: 1.74 feet and falling
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,329.61 feet and rising
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 8:37 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Precipitation
May average: 3.35 in.
May to date: 1.61 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2023 to date: 13.52 in.
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 9.2
Dominant pollen: Oak, birch, mulberry
Mold level: Low
Season: Tree
Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com
Extended forecast
Sunday: 79/50 partly cloudy
Monday: 83/55 sunny
Tuesday: 83/56 sunny