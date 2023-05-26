Local Temperatures

The high Wednesday was 75, the low Thursday was 45, and there was no precipitation.

Local Forecast

Tonight will be clear with an overnight low of 38. Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 76. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 47.

National Temperatures

Temperatures Thursday included a morning low of 19 near Canada Creek Ranch, Mich. The high Wednesday was 105 at Rio Grande Village, Texas.

Olean Records

Max high/low: 88 in 1955, 26 in 1963

2022 high/low: 64/42

Allegheny River: 1.74 feet and falling

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,329.61 feet and rising

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 8:37 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Precipitation

May average: 3.35 in.

May to date: 1.61 in.

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2023 to date: 13.52 in.

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 9.2

Dominant pollen: Oak, birch, mulberry

Mold level: Low

Season: Tree

Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com

Extended forecast

Sunday: 79/50 partly cloudy

Monday: 83/55 sunny

Tuesday: 83/56 sunny

