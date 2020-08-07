WELLSVILLE — Two more Wellsville residents face charges in relation to the murder of Nicholas A. Burdge in March.
The New York State Police announced Thursday that Kristopher E. Delill, 38, was charged at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony. In addition, Richelle K. Kyser, 28, was charged at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree gang assault, a class B felony.
The murder was reported March 22 when police received a report of a body wrapped in a sheet and garbage bags on the bank of the Genesee River along Jack Bridge Road.
Through fingerprints and tattoos, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Burdge, 23, of Wellsville, who had reportedly been beaten to death.
State police said the cause of Burdge’s death “was from multiple injuries that encompass blunt force and sharp force trauma after the suspects allegedly tied Burdge to a chair and beat him repeatedly at a residence in the village of Wellsville.”
Further investigation by the BCI, including interviews and interviews with family and friends of Burdge, led to the identity of the suspects, state police said in a press statement in March.
Both were reported held.
At the time of their initial arrest on March 23, Delill was charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony; and Kyser was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.
Also arrested March 23 were Dylan L. Coomer, 26, and Howard M. Burroughs, 41, both of Wellsville, and Brandon J. Poehmel and a 16-year-old male, both of Belmont. All four were initially charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony, and first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony.
On July 23, Coomer, Burroughs, Poehmel and the youth had their charges amended to include second-degree murder, a class A felony; second-degree conspiracy, first-degree gang assault and second-degree kidnapping, all class B felonies.