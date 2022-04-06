WELLSVILLE — Trout Run Camp Resort in Wellsville is making park improvements and adding new services and amenities ahead of the 2022 camping season.
Gretchen Hanchett, marketing director, said the park is building a splash pad targeted to be open for use by the end of May.
“The splash pad we’re installing will be an entertaining way for kids to cool off in the hot summer months, and we think it will position our camp to be a great draw for families near and far seeking affordable ways to get outdoors and beat the heat,” she said.
Hanchett reports the park has also added six new family cabins, for a total of 17 cabins on the grounds.
Trout Run Camp Resort, owned by Kevin Clark, is a 100-acre RV park and campground located in Wellsville, with 160 full-hookup sites and 1,200 feet of waterfront on the Genesee River. The park also features tent sites, log cabins, a heated saltwater pool and opportunities for tubing, kayaking and fishing on the river.
The park is open annually April 15-Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.troutrun.com.