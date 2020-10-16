ALFRED — An exhibition set to open later this month at Alfred University will feature artwork by 2020 graduates from the School of Art and Design’s Master of Fine Arts program.
The exhibition, “In Through the Out Door: MFA Alumni 2020,” opens Oct. 30, in the Fosdick-Nelson Gallery and Turner Gallery, Harder Hall, and will remain on view through Nov. 20.
The event gives the public a chance to see artwork from last spring’s MFA Thesis Exhibition in person.
Due to COVID-19, the popular MFA thesis shows were moved to a virtual, online format. Once the Fall 2020 semester reopening plans were announced by the University, the galleries invited the MFA class of 2020 to a group exhibition across two large professional exhibition spaces.
The exhibition highlights the work of the 16 recent alumni. The artists include Chris Alveshere, Francesco Gattuso, Lauren Havel, Teisha Holloway, Sam Horowitz, Jing Huang, Taylor Keister, Ara Koh, Haley Nannig, Leslie Rollins, Jamie Rose, Edward Salas, Josh Schutz, Kirstin Willders, ChengOu Yu and Qinxuan Zhang.
Exhibition hours are Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.