BELMONT — Two students from Genesee Valley Central School attended a leadership conference as part of the YMCA’s Youth and Government program.
Senior Nathan Slawson and junior Sophia Gugino attended the conference in Suffern with other student leaders from across New York state.
The conference is designed to teach leadership skills to students who can then take back what they’ve learned into their own districts.
“At the conference we learned how to be good leaders and what leadership means beyond high school,” Gugino said.
Slawson added, “The YMCA really stresses servant leadership— being a leader for the people and not for yourself.”
Donna Slawson, the YAG Advisor at GV, is in the process of rebuilding the program, which has sent more than 60 students from the school to conferences across the state.
“Students learn how government works, how to debate bills, and how to do so respectfully,” she said.
Even for students who may not desire a career in politics, Slawson sees value for the participants. "It enlightens students about current issues and how to be an informed voter. Students meet others from across the state — big cities, suburbs, small towns — all working together for the common good.”