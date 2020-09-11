WEST CLARKSVILLE — While it’s a little early to get into the Halloween spirit, one West Clarksville man has been busy scaring up what may be a $50,000 treat.
Eric Jones, a local caricaturist and carving artist, will appear on Food Network’s “Halloween Wars” at 9 p.m. Sunday to startle the audience — and hopefully the judges — with his carvings.
Jones does a little wood carving, but he mostly waits until fall, when pumpkins, squash and gourds are available. He likes to work with squash and gourds since it allows him to experiment in a medium that’s not round. He also does sand sculptures and carvings in snow and ice.
“Usually the pumpkin tells me what to design,” Jones said. “The shape of the pumpkin determines what I can see. What it decides to be. Occasionally I’ll have an idea in mind or feel inspired by something … like the gargoyles in Disney World.”
“I enjoy doing artwork that’s of natural material that dies, rots. It just goes away. I do this for myself, for my own inspiration,” he explained. “It expands my mind and inspires other creative outlets.
“I dabbled with it for years but it’s just been the last three or four years I’ve gotten more involved with it,” Jones said. Encouraged to develop his talent in caricature and carving by his uncle, Marvin Butts of Allentown, it stayed a hobby — until last year.
Friends who had seen his carving skills encouraged him to audition for “Halloween Wars.” So in early summer 2019, he sent in a video of his carvings and a caricature of Jonathan Bennett, host of the show.
Several weeks went by and Jones forgot about it.
“I didn’t really expect to hear from them because there’s a lot of incredible carving artists out there,” Jones explained. “This is my first competition. I never had any interest in it, but I got to the point last summer, I wanted to see what my carvings could do on a larger stage. I wanted to push myself.”
Then he got the phone call saying he had made the cut.
A producer and film crew soon arrived in West Clarksville to film his work, see his drawings and witness a pumpkin carving. The video footage will be part of show’s preview of its 10th season and will air at 8 p.m., an hour before the competition begins Sunday.
The show highlights the artistry of 18 of top pumpkin carvers and cake and sugar artists, who, over the course of five weeks, will be eliminated until only one is left standing. In two rounds, the artists must keep within the week’s theme, carving in a 45-minute competition and another in which they have five hours to complete their effort.
While Jones stays mysterious about how he finished, he did say that the celebrity guest in the first episode is Jeremy Ray Taylor, an actor known for his role as Ben Hanscom in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, “It.” (Coincidentally, Hanscom was bullied in the movie by three boys, one who attempted to carve his name on Hanscom’s stomach before he escaped.)
What’s in the future for Jones?
While he doesn’t have a crystal ball or a magic wand, Jones may be able to foretell his future.
“As far as doing more of them, that’s always possible,” he said. It’s probable, as other television shows have already reached out to him.
Jones doesn’t sell his work, but carves for the sheer fun of it and he said many people who see his artwork tell him it’s a shame that his carvings can’t be preserved. But he doesn’t care — he believes that what makes it beautiful is that it’s temporary.
If you’d like to watch Jones in action, he will be carving at War Veterans Park in Olean from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the Allegheny River Run Fest event. His caricatures can be seen at ericjonescaricatures.com or giveacaricature.com.