OLEAN — As one of the Southern Tier’s most prestigious juried art exhibitions, the 2021 Southern Tier Biennial is extending an exceptional opportunity for artists in the nine counties of New York state’s Southern Tier to apply now through June 5.
Visual artists may submit up to three works for consideration. Application details can be found at www.southerntierbiennial.com. Notification of acceptance will be sent by July 3.
The exhibit will run from Sept. 25 to Nov. 6, in the Tri-County Arts Council Gallery, 110 W. State St.
Anyone age 18 or over, living in Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins counties, is welcome to apply. All artwork must be original and completed within the past two years. All visual media are welcome.
“We are pleased to be able to present each accepted artist with a $175 stipend to help allay costs associated with travel, shipping, and production,” Mikel Wintermantel, TCAC executive co-director, said.
In addition, five cash awards totaling $5,250 will be presented: $3,000 to the Best of Show winner comprising $1,000 cash and $2000 stipend towards a solo show in 2022, a $750 Juror’s Choice Award and $500 for three Honorable Mention winners.
“The Best of Show winner will also be presented with a solo show in the Fall of 2022 at the Tri-County Arts Council Gallery with a four-color catalog, along with a $2,000 stipend for show expenses such as materials, framing, displays, and so forth,” he said.
The annual exhibit is presented and produced by the Tri-County Arts Council and the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and is made possible by an endowment from the estate of F. Donald Kenney. Accepted works are exhibited in the Tri-County Arts Council Gallery in Olean.
“For 16 years, the Southern Tier Biennial has made a measurably positive difference for regional artists, who through the Biennial were afforded an opportunity to take part in the process of a professional art competition and be rewarded for those efforts,” Sean Huntington, TCAC gallery coordinator, said. “The experience has led to tremendous successes for the hundreds of artists entering. It has showcased the vitality and diversity of visual art in the region and led to further exhibitions.”
Each biennial is juried by new jurors, and the shows they create are different in creative expression and perspective yet are true to the definition of a regional expression of visual art.
This year’s jurors are Mizin Shin and Brian Lee Whisenhunt.
Mizin Shin, who is from South Korea, was graduated from Hong-ik University with a B.F.A in
Printmaking and received her M.F.A from SUNY at Buffalo. She is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor in the Department of Art & Art History at the University of Rochester.
Her printmaking, which focuses on both traditional and contemporary printmaking practices, has been shown regionally and nationally at institutions across the United States.
She is a co-founder of Mirabo Press in Buffalo, NY and is vice president of the Print Club of Rochester.
Whisenhunt is executive director of The Rockwell Museum where he is building upon their well-respected reputation as a leader in arts and museum education. He is working to diversify the collection to reflect a new focus on art about the American experience.
He has worked in art education and museums for more than 20 years. He was director of education at the Wichita Art Museum in Kansas and later the inaugural manager of public programs for the Blanton Museum of Art when it opened in 2006. Later, he was director of the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute, Ind.
For information, contact Sean Huntington at (716) 372–7455 or info@southerntierbiennial.com.