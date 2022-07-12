ALFRED – After a national search, Alfred State College named Timothy Sortore the vice president for finance and administration. Sortore begins his new duties immediately.
Sortore has served as the director of business affairs at the college since April 2019. In that position, he worked closely with the CFO. He also managed a team of eleven budget, accounting and controls, and procurement and payment services staff through alignment of responsibilities, new policy rollouts on campus, staff development, and COVID-19 related disruptions.
President Dr. Steven Mauro knows Sortore will excel in his new position.
“Tim will step right in and make an impact in his new position,” Mauro said. “I am excited to work closely with him and his staff.”
Sortore is excited for the new opportunity.
“Alfred State’s dedication to our students and their success, both now and in the future, is inspirational and provides an excellent foundation for helping them become high impact graduates,” he said. “I am impressed with the partnerships the college has made to enhance the success of our students. It is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to serving alongside the Alfred State leadership team and to further advancing the institution.”
Prior to Alfred State, Sortore held numerous positions at Xerox between 2011 to his arrival at Alfred State in 2019. He was a finance executive, finance FP&A manager, financial controller, and a senior financial analyst during his tenure.
Sortore earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Buffalo and a master’s degree in business administration from the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester.
In his new position, Sortore is responsible for developing, recommending, and implementing fiscal policy, budget management, and internal controls to ensure the fiscal integrity of the College. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, he is the trusted advisor to the President on all financial, facility, and business matters and services. He will provide strategic and operational leadership in support of the mission, vision, and strategic plan for the College and its functional units.
Sortore will also serve as the operational liaison with the State University of New York centralized functions such as University Audit, SUNY Legal, State University Construction Fund, Office of Capital Facilities, University Controller’s Office, SUNY Budget, etc.
The VPFA works collaboratively with the other vice presidents in a manner consistent with the College’s vision, mission, and strategic plan. This senior administrator also provides strong leadership and innovative approaches that are consistent with the strategic plan and the facilities master plan.