CUBA — A class on making screen-printed bags, t-shirts and other items is set for 6 p.m. March 29 at the Cuba Library.
This class is open to anyone age 14 and up. There is no fee to participate, but space is limited so registration is required. Contact the Cuba Library at (585) 968-1668 or email cuba@stls.org to sign up.
This class is taught by artist Rick Minard, who was born and raised in northwest Pennsylvania and lives in Bradford, Pa. His paintings appear in both private and public collections in Buffalo, Huntington Beach, Calif., Guanajuato, Mexico and Geneva, Switzerland.
He maintains an art studio in his home, and worked for many years as a graphic designer. He is now an adjunct professor, teaching art courses at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Jamestown Community College. Rick is also a managing partner in the Allegheny Mountain Arts Gallery.