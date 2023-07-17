SCIO — The Scio Memorial Library has announced its mid-week music schedule for this summer. All performances begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the library on Main Street in Scio.

Music will be presented at the gazebo if the weather is favorable, and inside the library if otherwise. This is a family-friendly event and all are welcome.

The schedule is:

  • July 19: Patrick Jaouen Bank
  • July 26: Anton Flint & Co.
  • Aug. 2: Casual Remix
  • Aug. 9: Carole Aldrich
  • Aug. 16: Realitty Entertainment

Further information is available on the Scio Memorial Library website.

Local & Social