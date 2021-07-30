CUBA — The Cuba Council of Churches has established a scholarship program for local students through the Allegany County Area Foundation.
The scholarship will be awarded to a Cuba-Rushford Central School senior who is an active participant in her or his church and demonstrates an active faith and service. Seniors can apply through the regular application process and may receive this scholarship in addition to others managed by ACAF.
The council is made up of five Cuba-based churches — Christ Episcopal, Cuba United Methodist, First Baptist, North Park Wesleyan and Our Lady of Angels Roman Catholic — that work together to support the Cuba community. The award is not limited to the five council congregations.
In addition to the scholarship program, the council supports a combined food pantry and an annual holiday assistance program. The five member congregations are also active individually in service and outreach.
Council President Rev. Jonathan D. Ward, of North Park Wesleyan Church, said the council chose to endow the scholarship through ACAF given the foundation’s track record and “the ability to turn our current funds into guaranteed benefit to our community instead of having to rely upon annual fundraisers that any given year may or may not be sufficient.
“God has blessed us in this generation in order to make the world a better place for future generations for His glory,” he continued. “It is our joy to be faithful in passing on what He has entrusted to our care.”
For additional information about Cuba Council of Churches programs, contact one of the member congregations. To contribute to this or another ACAF fund or for more information about establishing a grant or scholarship, contact ACAF at director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616.