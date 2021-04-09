BUFFALO — During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who donate by April 30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Ellicottville, APRIL 16, from 1 to 6 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East.
• Gowanda, April 28, noon to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 409, 100 Legion Drive.
• Salamanca, April 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Alfred, April 22, noon to 6 p.m., Alfred State College, Student Leadership Center, Third Floor, 10 Upper College Drive.
• Whitesville, April 29, noon to 4 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall, 496 Main St.