The Olean Times Herald will be following two unfolding stories today for which there were few details available when it went to press Sunday evening — a missing woman in Cattaraugus County and a missing plane in Chautauqua County.
It was reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday that the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a missing woman on Bedient Hill Road in Mansfield, near Dobbs Memorial State Forest.
No other details were released as of Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the Jamestown Post-Journal reported on a search for a plane that lost contact with the Jamestown airport in Chautauqua County.
The plane, with three persons aboard, was headed to the airport from South Carolina. It is unknown whether weather conditions were the reason for loss of contact with the plane.
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department was working with the Federal Aviation Administration on the situation.
Olean Police
- Friday, 4:33 p.m., Tasheen J. Robinson, 42, of Gowanda, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, a class B felony; two counts of second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; and two counts of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.
- Friday, 5:32 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in Tops parking lot. A vehicle operated by Olivia J. Marshall, 17, of Portville, was backing out of a parking space when it struck Joyce L. Kille, no age reported, of Bradford, Pa.
- Saturday, 2:23 a.m.
, Brendon G. Chapman, 24, of Olean, was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of government administration and second-degree reckless endangerment, all class A misdemeanors, and disorderly conduct, a violatio
- n. He was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 5:17 p.m., Frank P. O’Dell, 36, of Olean, was charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 7:19 p.m., Nathaniel L. Newman, 21, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with license/registration suspended and operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended, all unclassified misdemeanors, and and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reportedat 7:13 a.m. Friday on Route 16 S. and Trowbridge Road. Allen M. Seckler, 32, and Kim K. Kottwitz, 55, both of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday on State Highway 19 and County Route 49. Bryon A. Richards, 44, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Geoffrey M. Sequerth, 36, of Corfu, was charged at 1 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:18 p.m. Friday in a parking lot on State Route 219. Terry Short, 70, of Bradford, Pa. and Robert L. Bowers, 40, of Olean were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — Jessica R. Clark, 39, of Humphrey, was charged at 4:59 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt, both unclassified misdemeanors. Her status was not reported.
- ISCHUA — Candance M. Dutcher, of Olean, was charged at 7:20 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Jeffrey F. Taylor, 55, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:24 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Brandon M. Conway, 29, of Sardinia and Kyle D. Barber, 31, of Saegertown, Pa., were each charged at 11:18 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. They were each issued an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Christopher G. Bennett, 55, of Cuba, was charged at 1:07 a.m. Saturday with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — Ashleigh R. Jones, 29, of Fillmore, was charged at 2:45 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. Jones was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:28 a.m. Saturday on Dugway Road and Emerald Street. Sarah M. Smith, 25, of Hunt, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- PORTVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:49 a.m. Saturday on Olean-Portville and Haskell roads. Lillin M. Wondrack, 67, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the other driver. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Saturday on Stannards Road. Valerie L. Tinder,60, of Genesee, Pa. was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. Saturday on Route 16 and Palmer Avenue. Andrew S. Miller, 44, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:38 p.m. Saturday on County Road 16 and Old State Road. Michael C. Miller, 29, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.river. One injury was reported.
- SCIO — Adrian V. Gregory-Kielbasa, 22, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:56 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- CLARKSVILLE — Thomas R. Williams, 66, of Cuba, wsa charged at 10:55 p.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:44 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 at mile marker 121.5. Anderson D. Atherley, 56, of Brooklyn, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.