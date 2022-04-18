Olean Police
- Friday, 7:34 p.m., Joseph A. Passmore, 35, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 8:57 a.m., Tiffany A. Colon, 34, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, about 1:50 a.m., Michael Bryant, 33, of Warren, Pa., was charged with driving while intoxicated, operation of an unregistered motor vehicle on a highway, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and operation of a motor vehicle with no license, unclassified misdemeanors, and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, an infraction. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, about 11:20 p.m., Justin Szary, 37, of Salamanca, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was then further charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
New York
State Police
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 p.m. Saturday on Route 98 (Brown School House Road). Tyler A. Coots, 21, of Schuykl Haven, Pa., was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- SERGEANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dallas Gustafson, 21, and Cheyenne Gausman, 21, both of Ridgway, were each found at 12:59 p.m. Friday to be in possession of drugs. They were each charged.