Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:44 p.m., Patrick Allen McVinney, 26, of Olean, was charged on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail. Due to reporter error, the accused was incorrectly named in Monday’s edition. The Times Herald regrets the error.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 7:31 p.m., Jeffery S. Wood, 25, of Bradford, Pa., was charged on a fugitive of justice warrant issued from Bradford; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Darren S. Mattison, 37, of Whitesville, was charged with fourth-degree mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with appearance tickets.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Gary R. Lawton, 59, of Salamanca, was charged at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Lamarr K. Spruce, 47, of Great Valley, was charged at 5:47 a.m. Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony, and traffic infractions. He was released with appearance tickets.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Terrance A. Musall, 35, of South Dayton, was charged at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, with second-degree assault, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail with no bail.
New York
State Police
- LITTLE GENESEE — Alan J. White, 24, of Bergen, was charged at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE GENESEE — Brandon C. Lewis, 20, and Benjamin J. Lathan, 20, both of Bergen, were charged at 7:45 and 8:10 p.m. respectively, on Sunday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday on Main Street and Marvin Lane. Austin M. Plank, 23, of Alfred, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — Corey M. Vail, 28, of Ashford, was charged at 8:40 p.m. Sunday with third-degree assault and second-degree menacing, both class A misdemeanors.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 70 and Kennedy Road. Christina A. Whittel, 21, of New Hampton, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:14 p.m. Sunday on Council House and McClure Hill roads. Payton M. Catalino, 21, of Belfast, was reported as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN
— Kyle D. Giardini, 21, of Olean, was charged ta 11:17 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.