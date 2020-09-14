Olean Police
- Friday, 11:27 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North 12th Street. A vehicle operated by Jennifer L. McAndrew, 41, of Ellicottville, turned on to North 12th Street from Washington Street when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Misti L. Potter, 47, of Olean. McAndrew was charged with failure to stay in lane.
- Friday, 1 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Jeny A. McCleary, 42, of Rixford, Pa. was traveling east on West State Street when it hit a vehicle operated by William L. Putnam, 53, of Williamsville from behind. McCleary was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 5:44 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in the Taco Bell parking lot on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Rachel G. Dipko, 17, of Little Valley was backing out and struck a vehicle operated by Brianna M. Conner, 17, of Bradford, Pa. Dipko was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Saturday, 9:13 a.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on Front Street. A vehicle operated by Matthew B. Kolb, 48, of Allegany, hit the bottom of the Front Street bridge. Kolb was charged with operating a vehicle exceeding the height of the posted clearance.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Dusty W. Herscher, 34, of Jamestown, was charged at 10:45 p.m. Sept. 6 with second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Amos T. Vogle, 42, of Salamanca, was charged at 4:20 p.m. Thursday on a probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail and due to return to court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- SCIO — An 11-year-old Scio boy and a 12-year-old Scio boy were each charged at about 10 a.m. Friday with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:58 a.m. Friday on State Route 275 and Pangburn Road. Bradley J. Copenhaver, 32, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:35 a.m. Friday on Agett Road and County Road 7b. Jon A. Darrin, 43, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:46 a.m. Friday on McHenry Valley and Tuttle roads. Amanda M. Bailey, 36, of Almond, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:52 p.m. Friday on West State Street and Cinema Drive. Corey J. Fahy, 28, of Allegany and John G. Cooper, 73, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:43 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 23. Evgenii V. Bykov, 38, of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., was identified as the driver. One inury was reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 33. Inna Kirichuk, 35, of Binghamton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Justin J. Ford, 37, of Allegany, was charged at 10:14 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jaret K. Williamson, 22, of Allegany, was charged at 12:40 a.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:52 a.m. Saturday on Rushford and Thomas roads. Darby A. Lavery, 41, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:17 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at Olean town line. Joseph H. Draper, 37, of Leroy, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:32 p.m. Saturday on County Road 20 and Ruckles Road. Karlton J. Baker, 43, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Saturday on West State Street and Constitution Avenue. Brent A. Rice, 42, of Johnson City and Gary C. Sanden, 48, of Salamanca were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Richard A. Darringer, 30, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:18 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Mariah J. Vaughn, 29, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:18 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Saturday on County Road 40 and Evans Avenue. Kyle L. Gaines, 26, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS
- ed at 6:17 p.m. Saturday on Very Road and State Route 242. Scott C. Cant, 59, of Ellicottville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 244 and Feathers Creek Road. An unidentified 18-year-old Marion woman was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — Evelyn A. Bennink, 41, of Kill Buck, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:34 p.m. Saturday on Deer Creek and Coon Hollow roads. Ashley R. Greene, 27, of Portville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE