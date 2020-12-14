Olean Police
- Friday, 6:41 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at Wayne and North Union Streets. A vehicle operated by Antoine Daye, 67, of Spring Valley, was entering the roundabout when it struck a vehicle operated by Sunshine E. Burkett, 31, of Allegany. Daye was charged with failure to yield right-of-way in a traffic circle, an infraction. Burkett was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Jennifer L. Barber, 36, and Louis S. Szabo, both of Arcade, were each charged at 8:55 a.m. Friday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Szabo was released with appearance tickets. Barber was given an appearance ticket and remanded to Wyoming County Jail on a warrant issued from Wyoming County Court.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:14 p.m. Thursday on Olean-Portville Road. Bernard C. Baldwin, 84, and Theodore N. Witcher, of Friendship were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:57 p.m. Friday on Route 19 and Dowd Road. Cherokee J. Summers, 22, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday on Kill Buck Road and State Route 417. Marcus D. Labadie, 34, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — Finley B. Cooperwood, 56, of Belmont, was charged at 8:03 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Jessica A. Schneggenburger, 22, of Delevan, was charged at 1:05 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:45 a.m. Saturday on County Road 7B and Mount Monroe Road. Jeffrey J. Spencer, 61, of Rushford, was identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- MANSFIELD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:07 a.m. Saturday on Route 242 and Dublin Road. Tracey B. Storey, 36, of Little Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Donald J. Johnson, 31, and Kari L. Jolin, 37, both of Olean, were each charged at 10:05 a.m. Saturday with first-degree auto stripping and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class D felonies, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. Johnson was reported held. Jolin was released on her own recognizance.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Saturday on Karr Valley and Ryan roads. Jacob J. Lawrow, 22, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Saturday on County Road 31 and Middaugh Road. Denae M. Blakeslee, 28, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — Alexander J. Lowe, 34, of Portville, was charged at 9:35 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CUBA
— Patrick T. Fuhr, 61, of Cheektowaga, was charged at 4:10 a.m. Sunday with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony. His status was not reported.