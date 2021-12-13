Olean Police
- Friday, 5:51 p.m., no injuries were reported when a vehicle operated by Frank R. VanSickle, 58, of Portville, struck a vehicle operated by Jack C. Mongillo, 56, of Bradford, Pa. VanSickle was charged with following too close, an infraction.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Cody A. Moore, 31, of Bath, was charged at 3:45 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:59 p.m. Friday on Howe Hill and Davies roads. Timothy J. Lemon, 62, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- GENESEE — Shawn I Deahn, 34, of Wellsville, was charged at 7:03 p.m. Friday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both class E felonies. He was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Katelyn M. Barnes, 28, of Little Genesee, was charged at 10:25 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. She was reported held.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Chad H. Allen, 39, of Franklinville, was charged at 11:31 a.m. Saturday, with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:01 p.m. Saturday on State Route 305 and Coon Hollow Road. Jeffery A. McDonald, 58, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WARD — Jacob R. Sanford, 23, of Belmont, was charged at 6:43 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and first-degree operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released to a third party. He was later charged at 11:06 p.m. with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.
- ALLEGANY — Richard S. Kehler, 45, of Olean, was charged at 9:11 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Allen W. Harris, 69, of Genesee, was charged at 1:20 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.