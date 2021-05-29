Police report image

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

  • LEON

— John J. Becker, 26, of Leon, was charged at 6 p.m. May 17 with predatory sex assault against a child, a class A-II felony; first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree course of sexual conduct, both class B felonies; and first-degree sex abuse, a class D felony. Becker was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.

New York

State Police

  • CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:54 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 23. Kennadi L. Hughes, 38, of West Chester, Ohio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:54 p.m. Thursday on North Seventh Street and Nolan Drive. Quincy RC Gayton, 22, of Olean, and Ashley N. Mott, 20, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
  • FRIENDSH

I

  • P

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:57 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at exit 29. Alexandria MA Hale, 28, of Corning, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.

