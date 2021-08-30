Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 8 a.m., Samantha White, 46, of Salamanca, was charged on an arrest warrant for second-degree harassment, a violation. She was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- CARROLLTON — Evan Shramek, 24, of Limestone, was charged at 6:40 p.m. Aug. 3, with seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. At the time off arrest, Shramek was reported to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and brass knuckles, and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON— Steven Cabisca, 48, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 3, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, when he arrived at the scene of the arrest of Evan Shramek, 24, of Limestone, and was reportedly found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Cabisca was released with an appearance ticket.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Isabelle J. Shelton, 24, and Ryan M. Chiemara, 22, both of Salamanca, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a class B felony. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Cody R. Bemish, 28, Zakary A. Bemish, 20, and Alisa G. Gomolka, 23, all of Yorkshire, were each charged at 10:30 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Cody Bemish was also charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Gomolka was also charged with and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
They were each released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- FREEDOM — Ashley M. Belford, 32, of Freedom, was charged at 12:44 p.m. Friday, with theft of services, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Richard C. Jones, 34, of Franklinville, was charged at 11:31 a.m. Friday, with second-degree contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:04 p.m. Friday on East Main and North Fifth streets. Marjorie L. Gray, 47, of Allegany, and Cameron J. Kitchen-Perez, 20, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:41 p.m. Friday on State Route 305 and Young Road. Heather L. Clark, 36, and Kevin L. Johnson, 60, both of Bolivar, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Friday on Route 98 S. and Fish Hill Road. Alex A. Bratos, 27, of West Seneca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Dalton Russell, 24, of Franklinville, was charged at 4:40 p.m. Friday with burglary, a class B felony. He was reported held.
- LITTLE GENESEE — Kari A. Light, 27, of Rixford, Pa., was charged at 8:43 p.m. Friday with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — Charles R. Barron, 66, of West Almond, was charged at 11:44 p.m. Friday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class F felony, and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- AMITY — Douglas M. Scholla, 54, of Scio, was charged at 2:54 a.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Jesse J. Tingue, 3, of Machias, was charged at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — Janine M. Davidson, 40, of Niagara Falls, was charged at 8:43 a.m. Saturday with assault, a class D felony, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:08 a.m. Saturday on Route 98 S. and Cadiz Road. Shae D. Johnson, 19, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Kimberly L. Youkers, 47, of Friendship, was charged at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, with fourth-degree stalking, a class B misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUMPHREY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:05 a.m. Saturday on Howe Hill and Humphrey roads. Mohammed S. Ali Abdi, 32, of Buffalo, and Gregory C. Muscato, 61, of Hamburg, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:03 p.m. Saturday on Brooklyn Street and State Route 417. Carl G. Hollamby, 80, of Westons Mills, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:27 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 19 N. and Tuckers Corners Road. Randy L. Frank, 25, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.