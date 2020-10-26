Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 5:07 p.m., William Chadwick, 49, of Cherry Creek, was charged on an arrest warrant for third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 8:12 p.m., Patrick Lounsbury, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with felony aggravated family offense, third-degree felony criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, all class E felonies. He ws held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Ryan J. See, 41, of Randolph, was charged at 8:52 p.m. Oct. 16, 2020 on a violation of felony probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies and held for arraignment.
- OLEAN — Norma J. Stanton, 46, of Jamestown, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued from Jamestown City Court. She was transported to Jamestown City Police Department for arraignment.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Friday on Buffalo Road and North Seventh Street. Ben B. Salter, 50, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO — Jennifer F. Whitesell, 42, of Scio, was charged at 1:25 p.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:21 p.m. Friday on Route 16 S. and Route 98 S. Katie B. Shamrock, 41, of Niagara Falls and Bryar K. Confer, 19, of Sanborn were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY
— An unidentified 15-year-old Great Valley boy was charged at 6:30 p.m. Friday with sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. He was released wit
- h an appearance ticket.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:31 p.m. Friday on Route 19 and River Lawn Drive. Kimberly R. Parker, 54, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Kevin D. Collier, 41, of Portville, was charged at 6:40 p.m. Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ARCADE — Christopher J. Miller, 33, of Olean, was charged at 9:26 p.m. Friday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a conviction within 10 years, both class E felonies; and resisting arrest, fleeing officer in motor vehicle and circumvent interlock device on motor vehicle, all class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:17 p.m. Friday on Deer Creek and Salt Rising roads. An unidentified 17-year-old Ceres boy was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:27 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at exit 31. Darren M. Stohr, 51, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:59 a.m. Saturday on Route 16 and Martin Road. Sally A. Love, 54, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Ryan T. Moore, 42, of Bolivar, was charged at 10:25 a.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday on State Route 70 and Coombs Road. Joseph A. Reynolds, 62, of Brockport, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON —Tiffany L. Tarr, 23, of Salamanca, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — Elijah F. Tretts, 34, of North Collins, was charged at 12:54 p.m. with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:44 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 21 and Green Road. Christopher J. Bacon, 60, of Honeoye Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY
— Nathan D. Miller, 19, of Wellsville, was charged at 12:46 a.m. Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.