Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 9 p.m., Shawn E. Washington, 30, of Ischua, was charged on an active parole warrant after being arrested on on other unnamed charges. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Wednesday, 10 p.m., Ray A. Scheer, 30, of Allegany, was charged on a violation of court order issued from Cattaraugus County Family Court. He was released on his own recognizance and due in Humphrey Town Court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., Nicole M. French, 35, of Salamanca, was charged on an active violation of probation warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. She was transported to City of Salamanca Police Department.
- Thursday, 9:09 p.m., Dana M. Daniels, 31, of Great Valley, was charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and several traffic violations and infractions. Daniels was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- DELEVAN
— Jordan T. Roland, 28, of Arcade, was charged at 3:56 a.m. Friday with criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, for what appeared to be methamphetamine, after being arrested on a Wyoming County bench warrant. He was turned over to Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies and due to return to Yorkshire Town Court.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday on Five Mile and Chapel Hill roads. Darren Dickerson, 23, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:20 p.m. Thursday on County Road 15. Bryan J. Howell, 33, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Jason A. Workman, 47, of Andover, was charged at 4:26 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a class A felony, and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, one count for scales and one for packaging, and three counts of possession of a hypodermic instrument, both class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- BIRDSALL — Joshua J. Sick, 35, of Dansville, was charged at 7:15 p.m. Thursday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Anthony M. Margeson, 36, of Allegany, was charged at 8 p.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE
— Caleb J. Kessler, 22, of Cuba, was charged at 8:44 p.m. Thursday with aggravated family offense, a class E felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.