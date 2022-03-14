Olean Police
- Friday, 1:30 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Lucille E. Logue, 63, of Olean, was pulling into a parking space when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Nathan T. Scanlon of Tonawanda.
- Friday, 11:13 p.m., Madison B. Crandall, 24, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors, and two traffic infractions. Her status was not reported.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Kyle D. Giardini, 22, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — John P. Mercier, 58, of Andover, was arrested Tuesday at an unspecified time, on an arrest warrant issued from Olean Police Department. He was transported and turned over to OPD.
- BELMONT — Charlene A. Williams, 49, of Bolivar, was arrested Wednesday at an unspecified time, on an arrest warrant issued from Olean Police Department. He was transported and turned over to OPD.
- BELMONT — Lea M. Falcone, 37, of Hume, was arrested Wednesday at an unspecified time, on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. She was remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail.
New York
State Police
- FREEDOM — Carolyn R. Wapniewski, 59, and Richard P. Kasprzak, 56, both of Freedom, were each charged at 3:41 p.m. March 2, with neglect of impounded animal, an unclassified misdemeanor. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday on State Route 16 and K Street. Michael R. Sampson, 42, of Arcade, and Kristina . Johns-Sypniewski, 44, of Machias, were identified as the drivers. The other driver was reported to be a New York state resident. Two injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A 15-year-old Machias boy was charged at 10:21 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — Anthony P. Bonini, 55, of Franklinville, was charged at 12:17 a.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday on State Route 70 and County Road 24. Alexis M. Blanc, 20, of Dalton, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:35 p.m. Saturday on Weaver and Rogers roads. Jo Ma Ro Din, 27, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. Three injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — An 18-year-old Far Rockaway man was charged at 4 p.m. Saturday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:51 p.m. Saturday on County Road 15 and Main Street. Stephen D. Ermer, 26, of Belmont, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FILLMORE — Jeffrey L. Nendza, 38, of Hume, was charged at 10:36 p.m. Saturday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal contempt, both class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- HEBRON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 44 just west of South Branch Road. Hunter J. Wilson, 19, of Shinglehouse, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.