New York State Police
- FARMERSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:18 a.m. Monday on Route 16 N. and Route 98 N. Sarah A. Pennartz, 39, of Pittsburgh, Pa. and David M. Nelson, 61, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — James M. Gayton, 29, of Olean, was charged at 5:14 p.m. Monday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both class E felonies, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa.