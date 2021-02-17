Police report image

New York State Police

  • FARMERSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:18 a.m. Monday on Route 16 N. and Route 98 N. Sarah A. Pennartz, 39, of Pittsburgh, Pa. and David M. Nelson, 61, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
  • OLEAN — James M. Gayton, 29, of Olean, was charged at 5:14 p.m. Monday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both class E felonies, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.

Pennsylvania State Police

  • BRADFORD, Pa.

— Armando Aponte, 39, of Bradford, was found at 1:42 p.m. Friday, to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. Charges will be filed through MDJ 48-1-01.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...